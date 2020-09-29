Megan Thee Stallion & Her BFF Kelsey Unfollowed Each Other On IG Over Tory Lanez Fiasco

Megan Thee Stallion and her best friend Kelsey appears to have fallen out over the Tory Lanez fiasco.

Female rapper Megan Thee Stallion was sadly on the receiving end of a couple of bullets one early July morning, and since then, her life has not been the same. She was taken to the hospital that very morning, where she was treated and released. The physical bandages have since been removed from her feet, and she is getting back to what she loves, dancing, and making music her fans will enjoy. However, unlike her physical wound, the mental trauma from the ordeal continues to be compound almost every single day.

Tory Lanez, who Megan named as the shooter, recently dropped a brand new album completely counteracting Meg’s accusations of him being the trigger man. Sadly, this has only fueled more drama, as along with trolls bashing Meg under her own posts, it seems the rapper and her best friend have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. Unfollowing someone on social media has become the ultimate form of severing ties, but the golden question is why is it happening at this crucial time.

Tory, Megan, and her friend Kelsey were all in the SUV heading back from a party held by Kylie Jenner when the shooting took place. With Tory denying being the man being his own gun, and medical reports proving the “Savage” rapper did not shoot herself, the only other likely shooter became Kelsey. One fan proposed that she was the one who did it. However, Tory Lanez himself commented, rubbishing such thoughts.

Still, Tory defending Kelsey doesn’t explain just why the two women, who would regularly be seen on social media together, have unfollowed each other. In her first address to the public after being shot, the head “Hot Girl” promised to make and keep her circle small, and it seems she is actively removing anyone she sees as a loose end.

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s friends is also blasting Kelsey with a lengthy scathing statement.