Rick Ross Slams Tory Lanez Over New Album, “Bad Decision Brother”

Rick Ross is reacting to Tory Lanez’s new album, Daystar, where he seemingly addresses what went down with Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez dropped his new album Daystar, and the music industry has been scrutinizing it and him. One of the celebrities who have chimed in about it is Rick Ross, and it’s safe to say the rapper disapproves. Taking to Instagram to make his position on the matter quite vivid, Ross admonished Tory’s call to release the new album now and mentioned Breonna Taylor’s name in his dialogue.

“Tory Lanez, bad decision brother dropping that album,” said Rick Ross in the Instagram video. “Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor bro. We gotta respect these sistas. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing with a sista. That was a poor choice homie. You ain’t getting no money with that sh*t.”

Tory Lanez has been dealt a long hauled lynching on social media, and amidst the release of his new album, it seems there is much more ammunition for it now. Rick Ross also shared a video to his Instagram story claiming to have purchased a car for Tory Lanez. “I got a gift for your album release homie, that’s you,” the rapper said before revealing a mini white smart car suitable for Tory’s small person.

Rick Ross claps back at Tory Lanez about Megan Thee Stallion ? and buys him a smart car ?? pic.twitter.com/UDadtfSccP — IG – DjSwollJoel ?? (@DjSwollJoel) September 25, 2020

Some fans accused Rick Ross of clout chasing and not actually holding Tory Lanez accountable for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. One fan wrote, “Everybody wanna put they 2 cents in for sum clout.” Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Rick Ross was sure to include several of his business brands in his posts. “He’s promoting his business though.l really wish these celebrities stop acting like they care,” another fan commented.

Rick Ross has his own album slated to drop soon. Could he really be using Tory’s publicity-crazed scandal for his own gain?

