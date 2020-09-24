Ari Fletcher Wrote Sweet Message For Boo Moneybagg Yo, Gifted Him 2021 Maybach

Ari Fletcher penned a sweet message for her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo after gifting him a brand new 2021 Maybach.

Ari Fletcher couldn’t be prouder of Moneybagg Yo. The Memphis rapper entered the final year of his twenties on Tuesday and his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, felt the need to express just how much she loves and cares for him. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself holding onto her man who sips whisky while looking into the lens and captioned it, “Bagg day! Love you daddy.” She also penned a note to the man who she has been seeing since December last year.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay,” read the sweet message. “I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang.”

The post, as well as the Maybach she gifted him, puts the kibosh on suspicions that Ari was unhappy in her relationship after Moneybagg Yo included her furious voicemails on his track “Braindead,” and she answered with a curt “No” to a fan who asked if she planned to get hitched.

The “SRT” rapper’s birthday was more chaotic than he’d have liked as a result of a shooting outside the Aria Resort & Casino, where he was hosting a get-together. It was erroneously assumed that Moneybagg and his friends were the targets of the shooting as he was being given his birthday present at the time, but he denied this in a video on the ‘gram in which he said, “Shot at who? Ain’t no mother****er shot at us. I’m in a Maybach right now… my shoes off as I speak.”