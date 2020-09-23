Moneybagg Yo Speak Out On Female Getting Shot At His Birthday Party, Says He Wasn’t Targeted

Moneybagg Yo is denying the gunshots that rang out at his birthday party were meant for him.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo jet-setted to Nevada this week to celebrate his birthday in true celebrity fashion. He, along with his posse, was living it up like Hollywood rich kids at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday when the event was disturbed at around 11 PM by a shooting incident that left at least one person injured.

One of the partygoers was on Instagram Live prior to the shooting, and some of the chaos was captured online. After the first few shots rang out, a crowd soon amassed as persons started to flee the scene. While some found a safe haven behind or inside vehicles, others were not so fortunate. In the video, one of the many people present can be heard yelling, “They coming back!” which was reiterated by others while they attempted to save themselves as a warning call for the second string of shots came in the form of screeching tires. The gunman opened fire again, striking a female victim who TMZ says only suffered minor grazing and has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Amidst the tragic incident, reports began to surface, claiming that Moneybagg Yo was the target of the attack, but he has since denied it. Taking to Instagram to share a video of himself seated in his birthday gift from his girlfriend Ari, a new Maybach SUV, the rapper shut down rumors that the gunshots had anything to do with him. “Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf***er shot at us,” said Moneybagg Yo.

According to TMZ, law enforcement says a group of people outside the venue were involved in a brawl in the valet parking area when at least one person opened fire. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which is still being investigated. We will keep you updated as the story develops.