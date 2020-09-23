Rapper FXXXXY From Future’s Freebandz Cause of Death Revealed

FXXXXY’s cause of death has now been made public.

FXXXXY, an artist signed to Future’s Freebandz label, passed away last week unexpectedly, and the cause of death was not released. Now fans are finally hearing some answers regarding the rapper’s untimely passing. According to a press release delivered by an IGA spokesperson, the Dallas-born artist died after suffering from complications of a routine medical procedure. IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda shared his sympathies, saying, “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans.”

Manda went on to speak on FXXXXY’s admirable character, saying that he was touched by everyone he came into contact with in a positive way. He added that the late rapper was undeniably talented and a prominent member of the IGA family.

FXXXY’s family also issued a statement, sharing, “The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

News of FXXXXY’s death broke on Thursday, September 17th, and Future was quick to express his grief on Instagram at hearing about the passing of his friend and colleague. Posting a screenshot of a recent text conversation they had shared, Future wrote, “Just yesterday….GONE WAY TOO SOON”. FXXXY made a name for himself in 2016 when he debuted the Cartel Shawty EP, which featured his hit single, “20 Taliband”. He will surely be remembered by his friends, family, and fans for many years to come.