DaBaby Slapped With Lawsuit For Beating Up Beverly Hills Hotel Employee

DaBaby’s legal troubles are nowhere near over.

The Charlotte rapper is gaining a bit of a reputation for being heavy-handed and short-tempted, with it now coming back to bite him. Again. In December last year, DaBaby allegedly assaulted a man who works at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Beverly Hills. Like many people who come across someone famous, Chef Cristopher Pocasangre wanted to take a photo with the “Rockstar” rapper. But according to the hotel employee, the simple request did not turn out as planned.

As reported by TMZ, Pocasangre alleges that DaBaby refused to take a picture with him and so he took a selfie that had the superstar in the background. When DaBaby noticed, he told the chef to delete the snap, which he did, but it still resulted in DaBaby following Pocasangre out of the building and pushing him into a chair where harsh words were exchanged.

The latter part of the events was corroborated by CCTV footage from the hotel, but DaBaby’s version of events differs. The 28-year-old claims that Pocasangre insisted on filming him and his 2-year-old daughter, whose safety he felt was endangered. “I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying,” DaBaby had said.

The incident has now led to a lawsuit filed by Pocasangre, which has accused the rapper of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking unspecified damages. This is not the first time that DaBaby has faced charges of battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress as he was accused of slapping a fan at a gig back in March.