Jeannie Mai Calls Jeezy Her Husband And T.I. Has Questions

Jeannie Mai called Jeezy her husband but T.I. didn’t get an invite to the wedding.

T.I. and Jeezy go way back, coming up together as legends of the South and the rap game. Because of this long and meaningful history, it seems Tip expects to be granted certain courtesies, including an invite to Jeezy’s wedding that may or may not have already taken place. Jeannie Mai, Jeezy’s fiancé, confused followers, and personal friends alike when she posted a video to social media in which she refers to the rapper as her husband. As far as anyone knows, the pair are still engaged, but now people are questioning if a quarantine wedding may have happened on the low.

The fashion expert shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new in-home studio with fans, saying, “Look at our sick setup here so we can come to you live from our home studio! But the best part is, look at my good luck charm today…my note from my beautiful husband. I love him so much!” Jeannie pans the camera to a note Jeezy left for that reads, “GM! Congrats my love! So proud of U!” The Shade Room shared the video and T.I was quick to show up in the comment section, writing, “Damn…Cuzz u got married? @jeezy”, along with a laughing emoji.

TIP wasn’t the only one to get hurt feelings over the suggestion that a wedding may have occurred without them. OT Genesis replied to T.I. in the comment section, saying, “I’m tryna figure dat out too cuh ain’t invite me lol.” Jeezy has yet to reply to the questions, but it could go either way at this point. It seems more likely that Jeannie Mai was simply referring to her future husband that way out of excitement and affection, but the current pandemic has swayed plenty of couples to throw together a last-minute wedding with hardly any guests. Let’s hope Jeannie or Jeezy set the record straight on this one soon.