Iggy Azalea & Playboi Cart’s Son Onyx First Photo Of His Face Surfaced

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s son, Onyx is rather adorable.

Fans were able to finally get a glimpse of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s adorable baby boy name Onyx. Since before he was even born, the infant’s parents have been pretty lowkey about his very existence. When suspicions arose that she was expecting, Iggy tried to push fans off the scent by posting photos of herself on the ‘gram looking slim and trim. The pics kept the rumors at bay for a while, but they struck up again around May when it was reported that the Australian artist had become a mother after DJ Akademiks tweeted a congratulatory message to her and Carti. The truth was kept under wraps for a while longer until Iggy Azalea eventually confirmed that she had given birth on her Insta Story. “I have a son,” she wrote.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news this giant with the world,” Iggy Azalea continues. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea’s baby Onyx was spotted for the first time today pic.twitter.com/VyXQlNJ25e — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) September 20, 2020

Once the baby was out of the metaphorical bag, it was revealed that his name is Onyx, which matched his mom’s own gemstone-inspired birth name of Amethyst. Fans even got a glimpsed at his foot when he accompanied the “DLNW” rapper when she headed to LA to record her new album. Despite the celebrity couple wanting to keep their son out of the public eye, it is not an easy task when followed by paparazzi, and so we have now gained the first look at Onyx’s face. Once again, at the airport — though flying out of LA this time — the 4-month-old was spotted in his stroller and confirmed what had been suspected all along: he is adorable.