Summer Walker Jumps On The Remix For Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings”

Summer Walker is on the remix for Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings.”

R&B songstress Summer Walker has added a record with departed New York rapper Pop Smoke to her discography. Pop Smoke’s debut studio album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, debuted atop Billboard charts in early July. A deluxe version also followed with more than a dozen new tracks. “Mood Swings” is among the more well-received tracks from the posthumous project. The original song, which features Lil Tjay, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, has garnered more than 300 million global streams.

Summer Walker appeared on the new remix of the song, mimicking the seductive lyrics and anointing the beat with her vocal prowess. The singer’s harmonies brought a refreshing new sound to the track. While her tone was sweet, Summer Walker got a bit raunchy on the track. “I don’t mean to tip, but I got a tight grip on it / Gotta keep it on the go / ‘Cause a pu**y don’t talk control,” she sings at the end of her verse.

Maybe it was the way Pop Smoke crooned about his “lil boo thing” on this track or the rasp in his voice when he says “baby,” but fans sure are pleased that the song got a revamped version. “Mood Swings” (Remix) has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, with fans lauding Pop’s album as one of the year’s bests. There was also an outpour of love for Pop Smoke and regret over his death. Pop’s soft tenor and steamy dialogue is definitely a “mood,” and Summer Walker has sexed it up that much more.