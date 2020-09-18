Mase Demands Apology From Kanye West And Then Some

Mase is calling for a public apology from Kanye West.

’90s rapper-turned-minister Mase has returned with a message for Moses (Kanye West). While Ye doesn’t currently own a verified public Instagram account, the platform is still a rather quick and obvious way to get a message across to him. Kanye West has been making music for decades, and back in the early 2000s and 2010s, he collaborated with former Bad Boy Records rapper Mase numerous times. Mase later decided to pursue a life in ministry, and according to his recent Instagram post, Kanye implied then that leaving the rap game for God was not a good decision.

As you can imagine, it would be quite difficult to conceive the idea of Kanye advising someone against a Godly path today. Anyhow, Kanye has taken it upon himself to lead a revolution of black entertainers who have been subjected to inequitable contract agreements with large firms and record labels. The outcry for fairer contracts was echoed by other successful veterans like music producer Hit-Boy who says his label still won’t let up after more than ten years.

It is not clear if Mase would like to join the uproar against the business side of the music industry, but we do know what Kanye has to do if he wants him as an ally – apologize. According to the multi-Platinum-selling rapper, Kanye erred when he questioned his decision to minister years ago and ought to take accountability for that now; or especially now, since he is a born again Christian who attributes his success to God and has produced a number of records in His name.

“#Kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, [you used] to shame me for leaving the very same system!” Ma$e wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post of himself. “#Remember, your famous line ‘Don’t leave when you hot’? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”

Kanye is yet to respond or issue a “public apology” to Ma$e but considering his journey since their fallout and his recent track record of making amends with rivals like Drake, J. Cole, and even reprieving Jay-Z following the revelation that the rapper sold his masters, he will probably not contest it. In retrospect, Kanye West once went on record to say Ma$e was his favorite rapper, and it was evident in his early rapping style. Ma$e also said that Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label is one of the only record labels he would sign to.

Do you think Ye and Murder Mase will make up?