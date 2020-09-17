Rapper Fredo Bang Already Sliding In Cardi B’s DM Amid Offset Divorce

Fredo Bang is already shooting his shots at Cardi B days after she moved to divorce Offset.

It seems Fredo Bang couldn’t even wait for the ink to dry on Cardi B and Offset’s divorce papers before shooting his shot with the Bronx rapper. Posting a screenshot of his direct message to Bardi, he asked, “Im Too Early!?” The poorly timed message read, “Roses Are Red Violets are Blue, Lets Go On a Date Cause I Heard You Single Too,” along with an arrow through a heart emoji. In Fredo’s defense, his song “Famous Crushes” did lay out his intentions to get at Cardi should she ever become single when he rapped, “Cardi B, get back at me when you not married.”

Since Cardi B hasn’t even publicly addressed her pending divorce, it seems unlikely that she is in a place to give Fredo the time of day.

The split between Cardi and Offset was only announced earlier this week after Cardi filed paperwork to terminate the marriage amid rumors of Offset’s continued infidelity. The couple shares one daughter together of whom Cardi has requested full custody. Some rumors suggested that Offset may have fathered a child outside of the marriage, but Cardi’s team has come forward to say that that story is not accurate.

Meanwhile, Offset has been doing his best to maintain a calm and focused image on his social media accounts despite many followers showing up in the comment section to ridicule him for allegedly ruining things with his wife. Regardless of his collected outward appearance, the Migos rapper probably won’t react very well to a fellow rapper publicly hitting on the woman who is still technically his wife. It will be interesting to see if either Cardi or Offset reply to Fredo’s attempt at romance, but most likely, Bang was just using the opportunity to draw some attention to himself in the midst of someone else’s very real family conflict.