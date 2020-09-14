Lil Uzi Vert Send Lil Yachty A Warning Over 2018 Incident With City Girls’ JT

Lil Yachty received a public warning from Lil Uzi Vert and JT is caught in the middle.

Social media is where everyone’s dirty laundry is hung out for all to see, and now an alleged incident from Lil Yachty’s past has joined the washing line. Yachty has a bit of history with the City Girls as he wrote some tracks for the Miami duo, and even kicked it with JT for a bit back in the day, and according to Lil Uzi Vert, some other drama went down…

The “Sasuke” rapper sent a seemingly random tweet Yachty’s way, which said, “@lilyachty wya you know what u did in 2018.” If fans were confused, they weren’t the only ones as it seemed even Yachty didn’t know what his fellow “Lil” artist was referring to. With a surprised emoji, the “Split / Whole Time” rapper asked what he had done, to which Uzi simply replied, “JT.”

The posts have since been deleted, with social media still in the dark about what Uzi truly meant. Perhaps it was related to the claim that JT made last year which accused Yachty of cheating on her. After being released from prison for credit card fraud, the “P**** Talk” rapper told her fans on IG Live that the Boatman had mistreated her while she was behind bars, never sending her emails or letters, and reportedly hooking up with other women.

Uzi and JT are reported to be an item at present, which could be why he feels the need to defend his lady’s honor. The City Girls rapper cracked a mention on Baby Pluto’s track “Lo Mein,” and when asked by The Breakfast Club during a recent interview whether the Philly artist had broken up with her, all JT could do was laugh.