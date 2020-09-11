Rosh Rebel Comes Through With A New Banger “Lockdown With Me” – Listen

Rosh Rebel dropped off new banger “Lockdown With Me” amidst signing with new management.

Jamaican songstress Rosh Rebel has big plans ahead after signing a new management contract with Niche Entertainment Group. The singer who recently made an appearance on Television Jamaica for her Digicel Rising Stars alumni episode alongside her former groupmate Sevana has been ensuring fans get their fill with new content. Rosh released her new song “Lockdown With You” on Friday (September 11) and already, it’s all anyone can talk about.

The excellent feedback for the sultry track preceded its release with the few that were lucky enough to hear a preview offering rave reviews. Rosh Rebel took to Instagram before midnight on Friday to announce that the song’s arrival was imminent. “In a few hours, new song ah drop!” she wrote. “So grateful for all the support already!”

Rosh has been working assiduously towards amassing a solid discography since her 2019 single “Real Love” premiered on TVJ. Now with new management to support her career, it is expected that this songbird will seize the opportunity to offer new releases and hopefully accompanying visuals more regularly.

As the name implies, Rosh Rebel’s new single “Lockdown With Me” is a romantic track serenading a lover who can do no wrong in quarantine. Rosh says he is grateful for the curfew (a.k.a. the lockdown) that has afforded her and her partner more quality time together. “Truthfully you know I’m grateful for this curfew / All in all I get to spend some time with you / You and I know that you’re always on the go / Sometimes it hurts my heart ’cause I really miss you so,” she sings in the first verse.

The track was produced by DJ Densen and .MLND, the creators of the Lockdown Riddim. “Mi love it when yuh lockdown with me baby / Mi love it when yuh lockdown with me boo / Mi love it when yuh lockdown with me baby / Just me and you,” she sings in the hook showing off her usual vocal prowess.

Rosh Rebel is a powerhouse vocalist that has already garnered the attention of equally admirable singers like Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps, Wayne Marshall, and more. Her inspirational ballad “Glow” was also the theme song for local television special “Real Life Focus,” a TVJ program that discussed love, faith, and hope in these times.

Fans are elated that Rosh delivered a “lockdown” track and has now joined the exclusive list of artists who have christened this unprecedented era with song and added to the rotation of the growing themed catalog. Who are you locked down with?

https://music.apple.com/us/album/lockdown-with-me-single/1530025928