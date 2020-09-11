NBA YoungBoy Drops “Top” Album Feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Wayne

NBA YoungBoy taps Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne for his new album, Top.

The Baton Rouge rapper has been prepping the new project for the past couple of weeks, and its finally here. Top follows the release of NBA YoungBoy’s most recent body of work, 38 Baby 2, which arrived earlier this year among plenty of fanfare. Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne are the only two guest features on the 21-track album. The rest of the project is purely YB spitting his best bars.

The West Coast rap legend is featured on the final single, “Callin,” while the Young Money rap icon gave his fellow Louisiana native some strength on the track, “My Window.” Elsewhere on the album, you will find singles such as “Off Season,” “Dead Trollz,” “Murda Business,” “and “How Arrest Tingz.”

It will be interesting to see the sales figures that NBA YoungBoy will put up and if he will manage to get back-to-back number one albums on Billboard 200 after 38 Baby 2 debut at the top of that chart. YoungBoy has been dropping a lot of music this year. Let’s not forget that in February, he released a mixtape called Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which spawned a few hits for the young rapper.

Listen to the new album Top on Apple Music below.