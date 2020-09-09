Tory Lanez Claims He Was ‘Too Drunk’ Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion In Text Messages

Tory Lanez was remorseful after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez reportedly told Megan Thee Stallion, “I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” in a text message after the shooting incident on July 12. Though Canadian rapper Tory Lanez remained relatively quiet throughout the controversial spectacle that his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting became, he has recently come forward to set the record straight on some rather overbearingly self-regarding items. He previously denied reports that his stream numbers have plummeted since he was accused by Megan Thee Stallion of being responsible for her shooting injuries. Now Tory revealed to TMZ that he did apologize to Megan Thee Stallion soon after the incident.

The rapper reportedly sent a text message to Meg saying, “I genuinely just got too drunk.” Alas, he is no longer mute, albeit we trust he does not intend for this revelation to absolve him of his crimes. As a matter of fact, some fans see it as an admission of guilt and think it’s about time Tory Lanez got picked up. While the potential charges loom over his head, the rapper seems to be easing into a timely ploy to placate the media and public. However, Tory did keep it clean in his text, ensuring his parlance was circumstantial and devoid of a context.

He never explicitly mentioned the shooting or hurting Megan. According to TMZ, he wrote the “Savage” rapper a text saying, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” Tory also said he “was just too drunk” and referred to an undisclosed incident as something he appears to regret, but again with careful execution to avoid incriminating himself with his words. “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

See what he did there? Some fans shared qualms about the apology, not limited to it being terribly inadequate. “That apology was shorter than him,” quipped one Instagram user. “Sooooo he don’t get jail time nothing? Something ain’t right,” another fan questioned. “Sooooooo You shoot people when you drink,” another fan interpreted from Tory’s drunken defense.

Megan Thee Stallion identified Tory Lanez as her shooter in an Instagram Live video in August. TMZ reported that a possible felony assault with a firearm charge was imminent, but that is still up in the air.