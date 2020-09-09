Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album Sales Projection Tank For Second Time Amid Bundles Issue

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album sales projections have fallen again.

Despite all the literal groundwork that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been doing with his city tours, and doing the most to promote his new album Tattle Tales, the project is still forecasted to tank. According to HitsDailyDouble, the album is expected to move 35K-45K units in the first week. That performance would only be good enough for around seventh place on the Billboard 200 chart, but at least it’s top ten, right?

At first, 6ix9ine was slated to go No. 1 on the chart and move up to 150K equivalent album units in the opening week. However, with Billboard’s new way of calculating chart performance, which does not include bundles but rather the sale of the digital and physical single or album that has been delivered to the buyer at the time of review, Tekashi might suffer huge losses. His initial sale projections dropped from 150K to 50K before arriving at the figure that was reported this week.

Since being granted an early release from prison earlier this year due to health concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, Tekashi 6ix9ine has made a steady comeback in the hip-hop music game. Already he has earned a Platinum-selling No. 3 single with “Gooba” and his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj. While his ongoing momentum once seemed to be the recipe for a very successful album, it appears all the hype has died down, and by the time the new project emerges on the charts, he won’t be doing the same numbers.

Tattle Tales, 6ix9ine’s second studio album, was released on September 4. It follows the rapper’s freshman effort Dummy Boy which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is also certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Do you think Tekashi can troll his way into the top five this time?