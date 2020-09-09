Konshens Shared Some Advice For Young Dancehall Acts, Stop Feeling “Entitled”

Konshens always dropped some gems when he speak on the state of the culture.

The Dancehall veteran has been in the business for more than a decade and a half, touring the globe and working with top acts both locally and abroad, which makes him more than eligible to offer up a bit of advice to the “young guns” in the business. The 35-year-old got his first major break back in 2005, with a song that charted successfully in Japan. Following a tour of ‘The Land Of The Rising Sun,” the deejay began collaborating with other local acts.

Konshens has now gone on to work with major local talents such as Bounty Killer, Tarrus Riley, and Sean Paul. He also boasts a pretty extensive list of international collaborations, inclusive of Eve, Doja Cat, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Hood Celebrity, Matoma, Enrique Iglesias, Chris Brown, and Pleasure P, just to name a few. With this many features under his belt, it is also safe to say that Konshens can speak on how upcoming artiste should approach features, and that’s exactly what he did.

On September 7, Konshens took to Twitter to drop some golden advice. The first section of the lesson involved a question. “Where these artistes come from begging u to get on a song with them then be upset when u not as excited about it as they are,” asked Konshens before using his Chris Brown assisted “Bruk Off Yuh Back” collab as an example of what not to do. “Picture me saying chris brown is a pu**y bcuz he dont post bruk off u back everyday,” he wrote before dropping a shrugging emoji.

The dancehall rudeboy used his follow-up tweet to outline the correct approach upcoming artiste should be taking. He said, “Young guns its your song fam. Be proactive and agressive and let go off the feeling of ENTITLEMENT. Someone bless u with some energy take that sh_t and run with it. Many of US had to make it happen without anyones energy. Be grateful and Lets go!!!”

Konshens has been leading by example in other ways as well, having released the fun but risque’ music video for his new track “Backaz.” The official music video was released to Youtube on Aug 14, 2020, and has already secured over 1,000,000 views. Still, there is no feeling quite like thrilling hundreds or thousands of fans while performing for a live audience. The recent clampdowns on public gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 have somewhat shelved the monetary supply and livelihood of many entertainers, Konshens included. “Ye…. so if i dont do a show soon im gonna check into rehab,” tweeted the Subkonshus Music label head.