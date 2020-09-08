Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Rue Rose

Congratulations are in order for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, who just welcomed their second child together.

In the early hours of the morning on September 6th, the couple became parents for a second time as they welcomed their daughter, Rue Rose. The pregnancy was revealed back in June when Teyana Taylor dropped the music video for her track “Wake Up Love” and showed off a growing baby bump. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess,” the singer told PEOPLE at the time, and now the day has arrived.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!” the Brooklyn Nets star wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the adorable newborn. Iman also made a crack about the bathrooms in the Shumpert home, which has seen not one, but two, baby births.

The first time Teyana Taylor went into labor was quite an event as her water broke early, and the NBA player had to deliver his firstborn on his own while using a pair of headphones to steady the umbilical cord. Rue’s birth was a lot simpler, though it also took place in the couple’s bathroom. Teyana had enlisted her “Lowkey” collaborator, Erykah Badu, to assist as the “Didn’t Cha Know” singer is a registered doula. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!” Iman continued in his post.

Best wishes for Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumper and their new bundle of joy