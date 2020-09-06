Doja Cat Says New Album Will Incorporate Dancehall And Afrobeat

Doja Cat says her next album will be a mixture of dancehall and Afrobeats

American singerDoja Cat has seemingly beat the odds previously stacked against her when she delivered one of the best performances at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Along with a slam-dunked performance, Doja was also able to secure the PUSH Best New Artist title along with two(2) other nominations for work from her acclaimed 2019 album Hot Pink.

It seems Doja Cat is already back in album mode and is once again weaving her wand of creativity that has seen her providing fans with genre-bending cuts such as “Say So,” and “Juicy.” While not giving out too much info, she had this to say about her upcoming album while speaking with a correspondent from MTV.

“I have my album coming — can’t say when. I really want to make it a surprise. I don’t want to say too much,” the singer expressed. Instead of following a specific theme, it seems Cat is hoping to let the “personality” of each track shine, which may just ensure that more people are able to connect with more songs from the project. She said, “It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent — I’ve never been, anyway. But we have some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I’m trying to cover all bases.”

Doja Cat’s debut album Amala was released in 2018 and packaged with two features; rapper Rico Nasty and dancehall singer Garfield Delano Spence, better known as Konshens. The “Gyal A Bubble” deejay worked it out with Doja on a slow, sultry groove titled, “Wine Pon You,” a title clearly paying homage to the Jamaica Patois. Konshens took a similar approach to the song as he did on his unofficial “Motivation” remix titled “Different,” which saw him expressing his dominance in the bedroom, a usual topic in dancehall. However, it’s uncertain if Doja is once again looking Konshens’ way for the ‘yardy’ experience. Still, with the world continually craving for a taste of anything Jamaican, she has a plethora of options to choose from, both male and female.

The “Candy” singer has shown that she is able to excel at giving fans a combination of different moods and attitudes. Therefore, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her receiving praises for her take on the Caribbean and African genres. However, Doja Cat should be careful at how she attacks said genres, as one wrong move could warrant further racial backlash and possibly another line from NAS more severe than his previous: “Unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat.”