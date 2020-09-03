Kendrick Lamar Spotted Floating Over The Pacific Ocean In Leaked Video

Kendrick Lamar appears to be in full album mode.

The hip hop world was abuzz this week after images showing Kendrick Lamar in the streets of Los Angeles using a payphone seemed to indicate that the rap star was filming a new music video, and possibly even suggest his next album is in the works. Now, behind the scenes footage has been released online, showing K. Dot suspended in mid-air over the ocean while being hoisted by a crane and wearing all white. The payphone image was enough to get people talking, but this clip seems like definitive confirmation that new Kendrick music is on the way.

Despite being one of the biggest names in music and a common presence on G.O.A.T. lists everywhere, Kendrick Lamar usually lives a relatively lowkey life while trying to stay out of the spotlight. Earlier this year, he was spotted in the streets attempting to keep a low profile while protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after a string of Black Americans were murdered at the hands of police. He also narrated a recent Nike ad honoring the life and career of Kobe Bryant, making some fans wonder if he was ready to start working again.

There has been no official news of a fifth studio album for Lamar, but proof of an upcoming music video is an exciting hint that the next big project is in our future. Longtime collaborator Thundercat dropped hints about the new album in an interview earlier this year, casually mentioning that he had worked on Kendrick’s upcoming music. The two artists won a Grammy together for the track “These Walls” on Lamar’s critically acclaimed album To Pimp a Butterfly, and the pair have a long history of successful collaborations. With the year we’ve had, 2020 certainly deserves the gift of a new Kendrick Lamar album.

KENDRICK LAMAR SHOOTING A MUSIC VIDEO IN L.A pic.twitter.com/apyI4oMzAo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) September 2, 2020