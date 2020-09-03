Bounty Killer Takes Aim At Politicians In New Political Dub, Hints At Running For Office

Bounty Killer drops a political dub but he isn’t picking sides.

Jamaica’s 2020 election day is finally! This means we will see masked wearing citizens of the nation making their way to the various polling stations across the island to mark their X next to representatives of the two main political parties of the island, PNP (People’s National Party) and JLP (Jamaica Labour Party). However, if veteran Jamaican artiste Bounty Killer had his own way, his name would be on the ballot heading his Poor People Party (PPP).

The deejay has been blasting the government for much of his career, with songs such as his 1996 hit “Fed Up,” bringing light to the current plights of the less fortunate people in society who are exploited by governing bodies for curry favors. However, the deejay’s decision to finally consider running for office may have been heightened by the controversial choice of a handful of Jamaican entertainers who decided to make custom dubplates for both the PNP and the JLP.

A clearly disgruntled Bounty Killer shared a handful of posts to his Instagram account expressing his intentions. One such post was a heated dubplate directed at the PNP and JLP titled ‘The System Slimey and Grimy.’ The snippet of the dubplate, which aired on Bounty’s Instagram page hours before the debate between The Hon. Andrew Holness and the opposition leader, The Hon. Dr. Peter Phillips contained elements of the aforementioned “Fed Up.” The move to include those elements added to the potency of the criticisms he made of both leaders and the sometimes inflated promises they offload on the population.

He touched on topics such as the government’s relationship with Chinese immigrants, among other major scandals that have occurred in the past. “Some a the law wa dem a make a who design it?” asked the Warlord. “Dem wa fi sell out Jamaica to the Chiney, Petrojam money nobody can’t find it / yo uno tell me the youth dem get grimy/ dem wa fi blame dancehall and wa spite we dem a do the things fi upset the alrighty,” barked Bounty Killer once more.

Many of the Killer’s fans flooded the post with supportive comments. One person wrote, “Si why mi have fi love Mr Price??? These lyrics r straight bullseye!! A dem connect!!! Fi real we need d crappon both sides fi stop n have leaders that have the people’s n the country’s interest at heart. Dem grimy n slimy on both sides fi real mi general!!!.’

The days following the release of the dubplate saw Bounty bringing across more biting content aim at the “Politricksian.” In one post, he bashed other players in the industry for not being unified and consistent in their fight against the system.

“Dancehall is the most disorganized industry with the most confused players,” came the caption above a repost about the No Music No Vote campaign that was started a year ago by members of the entertainment fraternity lobbying for a change in the Noise Abatement Act.

Would you vote for Bounty Killer if he decided to run for office?