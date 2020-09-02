Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits To Physically Abused Sara Molina, Apologize To Her

Tekashi 6ix9ine admitted that he physically abused his baby mama Sara Molina.

For critics of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and there are many, the controversial rapper just gave the world a lot more reasons to think poorly of him. Sitting down for his first full interview since his release from prison, Tekashi talked to The New York Times about many topics, including physically assaulting the mother of his child and a past conviction concerning sexual acts performed by an underage girl. While 6ix9ine seems to be on a confession roll about any and everything, he also makes it clear that he will never allow guilt to destroy his high self-esteem.

When asked about the alleged abuse involving his ex, Sara Molina, 6ix9ine, admitted, “We did have physical fights.” He went on to say that he has already apologized to Sara and that she is the only one he owes that apology to. However, he admitted that he does regret the effects his history of abuse will have on his daughter, saying, “it will suck.”

When questioned about charges he faced in 2015 after posting videos to Instagram of a thirteen-year-old girl performing sexual acts on other men, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed that he feels he has atoned for the crime, saying, “No other celebrity gives back as much as Daniel Hernandez.” When pressed on the topic, Tekashi claimed, “I was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

It was at this point in the interview that Tekashi 6ix9ine made the giant leap of comparing himself to Tupac Shakur, an undisputed hip-hop legend often referred to as the greatest rapper of all time. He compared his criminal history to Tupac’s, who was convicted of felony sex abuse in a case in which he also maintained that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

However, when the interviewer pointed out that Tupac “grappled with his demons” through his art and delivered introspection and multidimensional music, Tekashi insisted that his music is just as valuable as Shakur’s. 69 might be suffering from a bit of delusion when it comes to his ability to self-assess, but he is certainly not suffering from a lack of confidence.