Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration is fiction.

Megan Thee Stallion’s producer Lil Ju Made The Beat has shut down rumors that the Houston rapper will be guest-starring on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s upcoming album. A recently leaked tracklist that is rumored to be for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new album Tattle Tales has been making the rounds online. The compilation features a star-studded guest list from the likes of Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy to Akon and, to our surprise Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans expressed concern over Megan’s alleged feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new project, but her producer has come forward to quell the rumors. According to Lil Ju Made The Beat, who has produced several tracks for Megan Thee Stallion, including “Big Ole Free” and “Cash Sh*t,” the tracklist circulating online is not a legitimate one.

“This is fake,” the producer said on Twitter in the midst of the reactions that ensued from the leaked tracklist. This was a relief to most fans who would hate to see Megan Thee Stallion’s image soiled by the unfortunate reputation that precedes Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for an update from Thee Stallion on her debut album, which she said she hoped to release by the end of the summer. Granted, it all seems to be a bust by now, but you never know if a surprise drop might be in the works.