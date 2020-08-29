Rick Ross Savagely Taunts 50 Cent’s Former Right Hand Lloyd Banks

Rick Ross appears to inject Lloyd Banks into his ongoing feud with 50 Cent.

Rick Ross is still in celebration mode following the legal victory against his rival 50 Cent last week. Rozay won the case when a court upheld that Fiddy had no grounds to sue for copyright infringement for Ross’ use of “In Da Club.” The MMG commander has been on a taunting campaign since and is now taking shots at former G-Unit member Lloyd Banks. 50’s entire crew had a scathing history with Ross, which came to a head after Banks’ savage diss “Officer Down.”

The vicious diss track cited Rick Ross’ controversial role as a correctional officer prior to becoming a rapper, essentially labeling him an industry fraud. But with Banks’ extended absence from the game and Ross still being stoked from his favorable ruling, he decided to take jabs at the “On Fire” rapper. Popping up on his IG Stories and making sure to tag 50 Cent, Rozay rolled out a couple of questions for the “I’m So Fly” rapper as the song blared in the background.

“Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you livin’ like,” he said. “If you ain’t got no money, I’ll give you five grand for the Banks name.” He followed up with disparaging words on Bank’s upcoming projects. “I came up with a dope title for Lloyd Banks next LP. Or EP,” Ross said. “Victim Of Circumstance.” Despite the snide remarks, however, fans acted fast to remind Ross that he still hasn’t responded to Banks’ severe dose of shade from 2009.

Rick Ross wants to know how Lloyd Banks is living In 2020 pic.twitter.com/WTpZ87pNwn — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) August 28, 2020

Rick Ross has now decided to send shots at Lloyd Banks pic.twitter.com/sQGkLcfCTh — Quake (@QuakeGW) August 28, 2020

“Officer Down” hit back at Rick Ross’ calling out 50 Cent and Eminem, putting his poor sales, physique, and past on blast. “I be everywhere the guap be, and ya fat, musty and sloppy/ Freeway “Ricky Ross” copy, and the real one’s comin’ home/ Peace to him, f**k-you/ Click, Pop pop pop, I’m gone…In this market they let impersonators walk ’round/ 50 bodied you, I just laid the chalk down.”

But Banks himself may have been the reason Ross never responded, deciding to withhold any further free promo just for the sake of street cred. “If [Ross] responds, it benefits me,” Banks said. “It goes straight to iTunes. I found a way to make money off a beef.” The “Stay Schemin’” hitmaker also went on to defend his decision and authenticity in general in spite of the trolls.

“I’mma tell you this. Me taking that job, I was doing my job. You understand what I mean? The stuff I talk about is real. The dope is real,” he insisted. “The gun talk is official. I cannot discuss certain people that’s still in the streets, and I will not. I took a street oath, and I’mma live by that, and I’mma die by that. And it’s not about a music career, ’cause that s***, I’m good. It’s about me and being in the streets.”