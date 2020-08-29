Jojo Drops Duet With Tinashe “Love Reggae” After Removing Tory Lanez From Deluxe Album

Jojo and Tinashe link up on “Love Reggae”

Jojo delivered with her deluxe release of ‘good to know’, and the bonus content will likely have fans immersed all weekend. Tapping fellow songstress Tinashe for a joint track, the pair came through with some slick vocals on the sultry “Love Reggae”. The talented crooners lay down sensual lyrics on the bedroom banger. “We wild’n and we ain’t tryna be bothered/ Got the whole world on silent/ And I can’t be quiet while we’re making love/ Cause I need you and I want you and it won’t stop,” while Tinashe sings, “Put it on him twice/ Two times in a night.”

That’s not the only satisfying surprise Jojo had for her fans. Following through on her promise to remove Tory Lanez from the new edition, the compilation includes a solo version of “Come Back,” plus six additional songs. She shared the rationale behind her decision in a recent interview with That Grape Juice. “It just felt like the right thing for me to do. I believe Meg,” Jojo said. “She has absolutely no reason to lie about what she’s experienced. And while I’m not normally one to just jump to conclusions, I don’t think that’s what I’m doing here. I really feel strongly about supporting Megan and this is just a very small, easy thing that I could do to show, if there are sides to be taken, whose side I’m on.”

“Love Reggae” was written and produced by Grammy-winning duo NOVA WAV who’ve worked with Beyoncé, Kehlani, Saweetie, and Rihanna in the past. Tinashe, who made a cameo in JoJo’s video for “Man,” had nothing but praise for the scorching collab. “Love ya @iamjojo ur such a special soul! I liveeee for our harmonized runs, real duet vibezzz,” she said.

In the meantime, it seems the “Leave” singer might be getting one of her wishes granted for all she’s just gifted her fans. Jojo is a major R&B junkie and after asking her fans to blow up Missy Elliot’s comments for a shot at collaboration, she was tweeted by the Misdemeanor hitmaker herself.

“You guys I wanna collaborate with Missy Elliott so bad, can you please let her know. Flood her comments, have her send me something,” Jojo said in her video. “I’ll go to her, I’ll hop on a plane, mask on, visor, full body suit. Wherever she wants to link up I wanna be.” Just a few hours later Missy sent her favourable response—“Let’s get it! I told you I’m cooking up” and the elated singer quipped back in all caps “THE EXCITEMENT I FEEL CANT BE PUT INTO WORDS.”