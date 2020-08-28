Tekashi 6ix9ine Visits O Block Pays Respect To Lil Durk’s Cousin Shot And Killed In Chicago

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to disrespect Chicago’s elites, including Lil Durk and Chief Keef.

The rainbow-haired rapper is currently in Chicago despite being unwelcome due to his ongoing feud with Ch-Town rappers Lil Reese, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and more. On Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a video clip of himself with flowers in hand kneeling in front of a metal fence allegedly in the notorious O Block area of Chicago, where Durk’s cousin, Nuski aka Nunu, was shot and killed.

“Came to pay my respect to @lildurk cousin nuski who was killed by gun violence. They said they were going to leave the Backdoor open THEY LIED,” 69 wrote in the caption while also promoting his upcoming album, Tattle Tale, due next week Friday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s antics since his release from house arrest last month is inching closer to him getting into some violent confrontation that could land him back in prison. One of the conditions of his release hinges on him staying away from violence, as Federal Judge Englemeyer outlined in his sentencing hearing last year. Englemeyer told the controversial rapper that any acts of violence would be a betrayal of the trust that the justice system placed in him and could result in him being back behind bars to serve more time.

So far, 6ix9ine has managed to stay out of trouble with the helped of his legion of security guards, but that doesn’t mean he is not asking for it. One quick glance at his Instagram account, and you will quickly notice several posts trolling his enemies, including rappers in California and Chicago.

Lil Durk’s cousin Nuski, aka Nunu, whose real name was McArthur Swindle, was gunned down in June 2014 in Chicago. The tragic shooting incident took placed a mere two days after Nunu signed a deal with Durk’s label.

Some folks are now saying that Tekashi 6ix9ine is going a bit too far, while others are saying that this is all fair game in rap beefs, considering that Lil Durk just took a few shots at 69 in his new collaboration with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later.”