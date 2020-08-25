Big Sean Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef On Nipsey Hussle-Assisted “Deep Reverence”

Big Sean touched on his past beef with Kendrick Lamar on his new song “Deep Reverence,” featuring Nipsey Hussle.

Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar’s beef is officially over, but the Detroit spitter is once again shedding some light on the meaningless feud between two of hip hop’s most powerful voices of this generation. What makes this song even more special is the fact that Nipsey Hussle delivered a fire verse over a catchy beat produced by Hit-Boy and G-RY. The track has been getting positive feedback from fans since making its debut on Tuesday, ahead of BS’s Detroit 2 album due on Friday.

For years Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar traded jabs at each other in songs that only grew more intense over the past decade. According to BS, it was important for him to reach out to the TDE rapper after Nipsey Hussle’s untimely and painful death last year. He revealed that they both quickly found out that it was all a big misunderstanding due to lack of communication and ego, as expressed in the song, “Deep Reverence.”

“Got his number and we communicated. The respect is mutual. It was literally nothing,” Sean told Joe Budden on his Pull Up podcast back in February of this year.

Sean Don was in his element on this joint spitting, “After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick, it wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with / Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by their ego / It’s like mixing flames with diesel.”

It’s been well over a year since Nipsey Hussle’s death, and his name lives on like he never left. Very few artists manage to be as impactful as Nip after their death, and he is proving to us that his contribution to the culture is timeless. Thus it’s no surprise that “Deep Reverence” is Big Sean’s first release leading up to his highly anticipated Detroit 2 album.