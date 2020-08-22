Nas Breaks Silence On Controversial Doja Cat Bars On “Ultra Black”

Nas says its all love for Doja Cat so she shouldn’t take his jab at her personal, except she did.

It could be argued that you know you’ve made it when an artist mentions you in one of their songs. In that respect, Doja Cat has joined the big leagues, as she cracked a line in Nas’ new track, “Ultra Black.” Unfortunately for the “Say So” singer, the lyric wasn’t too flattering… “Unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat,” the Queens artist raps on the single, which he has described as being about black pride and perseverance, despite the system.

In the past, Doja Cat has been accused of internalized racism thanks to her participation in certain online forums and the title of her 2015 track, “Dindu Nuffin.” But the 24-year-old has denied being racist, stating that she identifies as a black woman and has pride for her South African roots, courtesy of her Zulu father. When Doja caught wind of Nas’ song, she took it with a side of humor and feigned outrage while later announcing that she would be making her own track called after the “If I Ruled the World” rapper, with the title standing for “N****s Ain’t S***”. “The song that I have coming out is called ‘N.A.S.,’ but only if you abbreviate it. It’s three words–abbreviate,” she told her followers on IG.

Following the controversy, Nas has said he never intended to disrespect Doja on his track. “I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘Ultra Black.’ I didn’t even think of it,” he said in an interview on Power 106’s The Liftoff show. “It’s bars, it’s lines. We play with words.”

Seems like songwriting is a tricky business.