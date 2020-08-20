Tory Lanez Not Off The Hook For Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting, Charges Imminent

Charges may soon be brought against Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, according to reports.

Tory Lanez is reportedly involved in the investigation surrounding the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot. According to the LA Times are that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday that they are reviewing the case where charges may soon emerge against a suspect for felony assault with a firearm.

On July 12, following a Hollywood Hills mansion party, a personal dispute reportedly arose between Megan and Tory. A video that surfaced online shows the parties involved in the incident being detained by the LAPD, but though it’s been heard through the grapevine that Lanez was responsible for discharging the weapon in a crime of passion, Megan Thee Stallion has not once publicly named him the shooter.

While it was first reported that Megan Thee Stallion sustained a foot injury from cutting it on glass, she later revealed that she was shot in both feet and was taken to the hospital, not into custody. It initially seemed that the rapper was arrested, but she denied the reports on social media when she confirmed that she underwent successful surgery.

Sources close to the situation reported that Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson shot at the ground twice, and the bullet fragments hit the “Savage” rapper. Law enforcement was summoned with reports of gunfire, and Tory Lanez was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon. He was later released on a $35,000 bond.

The investigation was submitted to the district attorney’s office on July 24 for felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm — personal use of a firearm. According to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the office, prosecutors asked LAPD to investigate further so they could make a filing decision. This is important to ensure they have a strong case and that the evidence is not only satisfied, but there is no doubt of guilt.

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to social media to defend herself multiple times against naysayers who believe she’s not being honest about suffering gunshot wounds. Most recently, the rapper even shared photos of her wounded feet and the doctors attending to her injuries.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?”

TMZ reported in July following the incident that Tory could be looked into as a possible suspect when law enforcement first launched an investigation for assault with a deadly weapon. The publication said Lanez would claim it was accidental if he was charged. Now that the case has escalated to felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm — personal use of a firearm, the Canadian rapper and singer could be facing a maximum prison sentence of nine years, according to California law.

Though Megan has kept mum about the details leading up to the shooting, several sources in the industry say she and Tory Lanez had a personal relationship, and an argument escalated between them on the night of the shooting.