Migos and NBA YoungBoy Delivers “Need It” Video With Saweetie Cameo

Migos and NBA YoungBoy link up in “Need It” video.

It’s been over three months since Migos and Youngboy Never Broke Again released their hit single, “Need It,” and now fans have finally received a video to accompany the track. The trio of rappers from Atlanta can be seen partying and showing off their extravagant cars and jewelry alongside the LA native in the video, all four artists celebrating success in the song which samples 50 Cent’s instrumentals for “Get In My Car.” The project took a unique angle, drawing inspiration from the 90s cult classic Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

Migos member Offset is featured in the video impersonating Marlon Wayans’ famous character named Loc Dog by wearing a condom and pacifier in his hair and rolling in a lowrider. Takeoff and Quavo also embrace the 90s vibe throughout the video while dawning brightly colored overalls and leather jackets. Saweetie, Quavo’s rapper girlfriend, can be seen making a cameo while sexily perched on the back of his bike. The video quickly jumps between scenes, often showing the rappers performing for the camera without anyone else in the shot, but frequently depicting a large pool party full of beautiful women.

The scene is especially attractive to hip hop fans these days who are no doubt craving a bit of escapism from the harsh realities of this year so far. For most of us, summer has been far from any pool-party type fun, so videos like “Need It” can help remind us of what life used to be like and what it might be again one day. Although many artists have elected to shoot videos with the entire cast and crew using strict social distancing measures, so party-themed shoots do appear a bit risky. Let’s hope everyone involved in the making of this video stays healthy.