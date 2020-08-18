Rihanna Used “Needed Me” To Savagely Troll Melanie And President Trump

Rihanna is having fun on Instagram as she gets political whole trolling the Trumps.

Rihanna’s Navy felt a flutter of excitement when they saw their monarch post a countdown on her latest IG post, but sadly it has nothing to do with her much-anticipated album. It’s been a long wait for R9, with RiRi last dropping an album in January 2016. Sadly for those hoping to hear some new tracks from the Barbadian beauty, the last time Rihanna mentioned anything about her ninth album was last December when she trolled fans on Insta with a meme of a dog rocking out to “Jump Around” by House of Pain and the caption, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

In fact, the #78days which the “We Found Love” singer inserted into her post on the ‘gram pertained to the upcoming election in which US voters will decide whether to keep incumbent President, Donald Trump, in the White House, or replace him with Joe Biden. RiRi has been focused on the election and shared a clip in which First Lady Melania Trump appeared to shun her husband while disembarking from Air Force One, which was set to RiRi’s 2016 track “Needed Me.”

Aside from urging her followers to vote, the Grammy Award winner has been focused on the newest aspect of her Fenty empire, Fenty Skin. The range launched at the end of July with Rihanna expressing her belief that great skin should not be unaffordable, and thus she chose to create a product with the “best ingredients that didn’t cost a lot.” It is believed that a kitchen range could be next after her company, Roraj Trade LLC, reportedly filed a trademark application for a venture called “SORRY, I’M BOOKED,” which will cover tableware, namely forks, knives, and spoons.