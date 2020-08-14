Shenseea Is “Sure Sure” She’s Going To Please Her Man In New Visual

Shenseea drops a hot new saucy single called, “Sure Sure.”

Dancehall’s princess Shenseea is back with another hit. The songstress has been experiencing a tough time recently following the death of her closest ally, her mom. Following that, the singer also met in a car accident, but she luckily walked away unscathed with only a sprained wrist. However, in the midst of such darkness, Shenyeng has steadily attempted to remain positive, utilizing her fans and her love and passion for music as motivation. On Thursday, August 13th, Shenseea graced her fans with a new track titled, “Sure Sure.”

The track is fun and entertaining take on a sexy relationship date night, and the majority of the impressive visuals were shot inside of a grocery store. The artiste can be seen pushing around a trolley while she checks things off her date night list. Shenseea looks hot, wearing a tie and dye hoodie set with booty shorts showing off her glorious assets. Other shots feature Shenseea clad in a two-piece black lingerie set with thigh-high black stockings, swinging on a wooden swing set surrounded by beautiful ladies dressed in similar attire.

“Sure Sure” has garnered over 220K views in the past 15 hours since its release, and it is currently number 5 on YouTube’s trending list. The banger is definitely well on it’s way to Shenyeng’s comfy number one spot on the list and will be racking up a million views in no time, which is the norm for the dancehall singer. In the intro for the track produced by Rvssian, incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel can be heard saying, “Yo Rvssian” before Shenseea gets down into details.

“Usually I’m indecisive, But tonight, mi sure sure / And babe, yuh know mi way past like it (Know mi like it, yeah) Mi love ah likkle more more / Bend it up back way, Doing it that way / Pull in my driveway, Gimmi dat sideway / Bend on my highway, I lick it down, bite it / Know that I like it (Aye, yeah) I can get freaky,” she sings.

“Sure Sure” is receiving a lot of love from female fans who love the sexual dominance exerted by Shenseea in the lyrics. Check it out below.