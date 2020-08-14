Jada Kingdom Turn Heads In New Single “Budum” – Listen It

Jada Kingdom debuts her new single “Budum.”

Jada Kingdom, who affectionately goes by the names Twinkle, has released a new song for her admirers entitled “Budum,” which highlights the powerful magnetism of her bodily features. This is just one of Jada’s many songs being released out of the bag as she just recently released the hit track “Win” which saw her trending number 1 for some time on Youtube. In this new song, Jada is making it known that what she refers to as her “Big Bumpa and Flat belly” is the cause of a lot of problems for her make suitors.

The hardcore dancehall banger is ripe for the picking for disc jockeys in street dances and clubs. Jada Kingdom recently announced her new mixtape E-Syde Queen with 11 tracks and guest appearances from Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng, Mr. Eazi, and more. She has yet to reveal a release date for the project. In the song, Jada Kingdom also makes it known that her walk and talk are a powerful source of attraction because she’s not a regular girl. Her fans support her confidence and have certainly shown it in the comments section of the song.

The quality of Jada Kingdom’s music been noticeably improved across her recent releases, and fans took notice. The dancehall diva was also recently embroiled in some controversies that could’ve potentially damage her career. She even threatened to sue the female spreading some damning allegations about her. Jada has since bounced back from that and confirmed that there is a new man in her life, dancehall artiste/producer Verse Simmons.

The prospect also stands for her fan base to grow as she has just reconciled her relationship with her music peer Shenseea who she had a feud with for some time.