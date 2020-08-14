Ashanti Show Off Her Thick Thighs Toned Belly In Latest Thirst Trap Pic

Ashanti has laid another thirst trap for her fans.

The New Yorker has been making the most of the summer by posting pics on her Instagram that show off her toned figure. During the week, Ashanti posted two photos that saw her wearing a bubblegum pink hoodie, but not much else. The “Always On Time” singer’s svelte legs were on full display as she posed in a green bikini with a lollipop in her mouth and coyly used the captions, “I just like to mind my business…” as well as “The thing about being relatable… is being relatable… flaws and all.”

We have a feeling that many failed to find the flaws that she was speaking of. Comments were turned off for the posts, but they garnered more than 306,000 and 202,000 likes, respectively. Ashanti also shared a brief video in which she wore the same outfit, but performed various poses while her track “3 Words” played in the background with the lyrics, “I wish that I could turn my body inside out so you could see every piece of me.”

One would be forgiven for assuming that Ashanti has spent all that quarantine time working out based on her recent snaps, and that may partly be true. The 39-year-old certainly doesn’t look her age, and it is due to the healthy lifestyle she lives. “Self-health and self-awareness are so important,” she told PEOPLE last year, revealing that she has cut meat out of her diet. “All of that stuff is so important to maintaining your body, knowing what’s in your food, the GMO’s and the chemicals, and I’m super aware of this stuff.”

Aside from eating well, Ashanti also regularly does weight-training, cardio workouts, runs, and cycles, with it appearing that it all pays off.