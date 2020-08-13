Romeo Miller Explains Why Jordyn Woods Booty Messes Up His Bible Study

Romeo Miller says his comments on Jordyn Woods’ booty messing up his bible studies were taken out of context.

Romeo Miller is now a co-host on The Mix, which is a talk show that will cover current affairs and trends in a way that the younger generation can connect with. As such, he was asked his opinion on the new single, “WAP,” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and especially the music video. “WAP” has had many tongues wagging due to its explicit lyrics, and the video sees the two rappers looking sexy in scantily-clad outfits, and at one point, engaging in a bit of wrestling. It so far has over 82 million views on YouTube, but Romeo claims he isn’t one of them. Romeo Miller revealed that he might be the only person in the universe who has not yet seen the super raunchy music video. He explains that its too much for him to handle while still on lockdown.

Along with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, other ladies also appear in the raunchy video, such as Normani, Rosalía, and Kylie Jenner. The latter caused quite a stir as people felt that others Jordyn Woods would have been more appropriate.

Jordyn Woods recently went viral for a video in which she was receiving a massage, and Romeo joked by saying, “I’m not supposed to see all of that. My little brother is friends with her little sister, so they always come over for bible study. But after seeing that video, I have to sit on the other side of the room. She’s messing up my bible study now.”

It seems that not all possess a sarcasm filter, as the comment did the rounds, prompting the “My Baby” rapper to clarify on IG that the model has never messed up his bible study and that the remark was “sarcastic as hell.” Basically, Romeo Miller is saying that his comments were not meant to be a shot at Jordyn Woods, and was totally taken out of context. Still, he maintains that she’s a family friend and nothing more.

