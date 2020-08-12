Tekashi 6ix9ine Pops In In Los Angeles After Breaking His Arm

Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted in Los Angeles as he nursed a broken arm.

After getting his wrist bandaged after a terrible fall at his New York home, 69 touched down in Los Angeles and already causing trouble for the goons on the West Coast. It was only yesterday when The Game tweeted asking why they killed Pop Smoke, and Tekashi 6ix9ine is still alive roaming the streets. Several other rappers have asked similar questions over the years, but the simple answer is that 69 has an army of security around him, and Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and Nipsey Hussle didn’t have any.

The story of how Tekashi 6ix9ine injured his arm is not as salacious as he made it seem. 6ix9ine uploaded a video on the ‘gram yesterday that showed medical personnel seeing to his right arm. The limb had been placed in a cast with a bandage covering it and was tender to the touch as demonstrated when his thumb was touched. The “Punani” rapper captioned the clip, “I got caught lacking in these streets,” insinuating that he had gotten involved in some altercation while out and about in New York City.

Although Tekashi has an entourage of buff security guards around him, many on social media feel that the rainbow-haired musician is playing with fire by hanging out in the Big Apple and should watch his back for the day he gets jumped by Nine Trey Gangster Blood members seeking revenge for Tekashi sending their fellow members to jail. However, the truth behind the 24-year-old’s injury is far more boring than he’d like his fans to believe.

6ix9ine revealed to TMZ that he had actually broken a bone in the back of his wrist by tripping over his French bulldog in the early hours of the morning as he made his way to the kitchen. 6ix9ine was on the stairs at the time and attempted to break his fall by reaching out for the banister, but broke his hand instead. His cast is expected to be in place for the next three to five weeks, but it is unlikely to stop the rapper from living his life.

Ever since Tekashi’ 6ix9ines house arrest came to an end, the Brooklyn native has been hitting all five boroughs, meeting fans, taking the subway, and carrying bags of cash on him as he dines with his girlfriend.