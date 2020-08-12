Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Never Forget What 2Pac Told Her The Day He Died

Keyshia Cole reveals what 2Pac said to her the day he was shot and killed in Las Vegas.

Almost 24 years since that fateful day, Keyshia Cole has shed light on her relationship with the legend that the world lost too soon. Tupac Shakur had been in Vegas to attend the fight between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon and was hit by four bullets while in his car at a traffic light later than night. One of the bullets struck his right lung, resulting in the “Hit ‘Em Up” rapper to be placed on life support at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he died a few days later from internal bleeding.

In conversation with Fat Joe, Keyshia Cole revealed that the pair had spoken on September 7th, 1996. The “Heaven Sent” singer was 15-years-old at the time and had met Tupac and Suge Knight after being introduced to Death Row Records by MC Hammer. She and her brother Nutt-So had been present with Tupac, his fiancée Kidada Jones, and Suge, the night of the shooting, and Tupac Shakur shared some information with Keyshia. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy,” she told Fat Joe. “He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Keyshia is the latest guest on the podcast-like conversations that the “Family Ties” rapper is hosting on Instagram Live. During his recent chat with Rick Ross, Joe likened Drake to Michael Jackson — a comment which had many on Twitter laughing and asking whether Joe had been dabbling in narcotics. The Bronx artist asked Keyshia for her opinion on the matter, and she, too, disagreed with the comparison.