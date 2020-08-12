Drake Is The Michael Jackson Of This Generation, Fat Joe Insists Despite Backlash From Fans

Is Drake the Michael Jackson of this generation?

Fat Joe’s attempt to compliment Drake looks to have backfired. There is no doubt that Drake is at the top of his game and will likely be regarded as a musical legend by the time he retires. To date, he has won practically every award (including four Grammys) and is among the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 170 million records sold. The “Only You Freestyle” rapper is also ranked as the world’s highest-certified digital singles artist by the RIAA and has the most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the most charted songs of any artists in the history of the chart. So, it is understandable why Fat Joe compared Drake to Michael Jackson.

During his 45 year career, Michael sold 350 million records, created the best-selling album of all time, and became the most awarded artist in the history of popular music. “Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time,” Fat Joe while chatting on IG Live to Rick Ross who is good friends with the Six God. Those who heard the remark had a lot to say, with some thinking that the “Family Ties” rapper has lost his mind.

One Twitter user claimed that Fat Joe was disrespecting MJ as Drake’s music never managed to break racial divisions, while someone joked that The Bronx rapper must surely be on crack to make such comparisons. One, however, somewhat caught Joe’s drift, writing, “He probably means that Drake is the biggest artist in rap of this generation & Drake did surpassed MJ but MJ wasn’t a rap so he’ll always be the king of Pop but Ik what Fat Joe is talking about.”

Drake has several years maybe decades of career left, so who knows where he’ll end up.

Fat joe saying drake the Michael Jackson is absurd he works with remy ma I can’t take his words serious ??? mj has talent — kario (@kario15765516) August 11, 2020

Drake isn't the new Michael Jackson

CB isn't the new Michael Jackson

The Weeknd isn't the new Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson is the only Michael Jackson Thanks for coming to my TED talk — raw bean (@Mykolsexual) August 11, 2020

the disrespect is real. now why are saying drake is better than Michael Jackson, the fuckery — ???? • ?? ????? (@pytmg1) August 9, 2020

Drake ain't no damn Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/aRk1ZCIVLu — FACTUAL OPINIONS OF DRED (@FACTUALOPINION0) August 11, 2020