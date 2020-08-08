Jahmiel “Return” To The Streets In New Visual

Jahmiel “Return” to the street with his new single.

Dancehall singjay Jahmiel is triumphantly staking his claim with a boisterous new track titled, “Return.” The ‘Great Man’ goes hard for a cause as he slams backbiters naysayers and persons who plot against him. The deception, greed, and ‘badmind’ are all too real for the Patriotz leader. He has clearly formulated a plan of attack, why else would he be dressed in samurai type attire as he stands with his crew in the streets.

The roadway, buildings, and even fruit trees give the indication that Jahmiel is back on the island of Jamaica and no longer spending time in The United States, where the majority of the MVP camp members supposedly reside. This definitely unlocks another meaning to the title “Return,” which Jahmiel supposedly hints at it in one of his lines.

“You no see how things stay, them wa stop we pay, you no wa we talk you try mask me face,” he deejays while pulling a mask from one of his ‘foot soldiers’. That line and much of “Return” is a direct social commentary directly addressing the recent happenings in society, including the effects of the COVID-19 virus and the government(s) response.

Jahmiel previously offloaded his Revamp EP, which provided a softer and more introspective look at Jahmiel. However, fans are happy for the “Return,” which is produced by Patriotz Muzik and State Gangster Records.