Tekashi 6ix9ine Called Out For Staging Photo-Op With Fans & Kids Across New York

Tekashi 6ix9ine is having a ton of fun outside with his fans, and he is trolling Meek Mill and everyone else while he’s at it.

The day that Tekashi 6ix9ine was officially relieved of house arrest came and went, and the rapper is still outside. After announcing his new freedom and premiering his first music video since his release from prison that wasn’t filmed inside his house, it seems 6ix9ine just hasn’t had his fill just yet. The rapper was recently spotted in the mall, where he stood out even more than usual because his distinctive appearance was exacerbated by an all black-clad squad of security personnel. Tekashi was seen moving briskly throughout the premises within the convoy of men hired to protect him. While many questioned why he was moving about so speedily, the rapper took to social media to prove that he might be a snitch, but he is not a coward (if it’s even possible for the two to be mutually exclusive).

Still touting himself as ‘King of New York,’ 6ix9ine shared several videos on Instagram of him having a spontaneous meet and greets with fans in the city. Everyone from kids to families to even grown men were lining up for their photo-op, free promo, and in one instance, their cash. That’s right – the rapper was handing out hundred dollar bills on the streets of New York to random kids, and pretty much anyone else who wanted some coin. “In the hood everyday b***h I’m good what I say,” the rapper wrote trolling Meek Mill with his own lyrics.

In one of the videos that showed him taking snapshots with fans under a tent in what appears to be an impromptu meet and greet, Tekashi trolled his opps for not honoring their threats thus far. “I heard New York is dangerous smh,” the rapper said sarcastically, mocking anyone who has promised him retribution.

Another post showed Tekashi 6ix9ine on a soccer field snapping more photos with fans, entertaining their friend’s video chats, and playing the role of goalkeeper while the players took shots at the goal. “King of New York I really be with the people I don’t care about the millions,” he wrote on Instagram. He was actually pretty good at the game too, which came as no surprise considering the fact that his mother already spilled the beans on her ‘Danny’ boy’s little league soccer days in her letter imploring the judge for leniency towards her son last year. She revealed that a scout was even interested in whisking her Danny away when he was only 13 years old.

One thing is for sure, and that is Tekashi 6ix9ine is pretty bold to be in the streets like this, but at least he’s putting his security team to work. Do you think the rapper will keep this up, or has he made his point?