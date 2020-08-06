Cardi B Praises Female Diversity In Hip Hop

Cardi B is embracing diversity when it comes to women in the industry.

While hip hop is undoubtedly a male-dominated genre, there are certainly a few females who stand tall and proud. Among them are Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Cardi B herself. The “Money” rapper is not everybody’s cup of tea or sip of Bacardi, but she realises that there is something that appeals to everyone when it comes to women in hip hop. “I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody can relate to,” the megastar said during an interview on Beats 1.

“Somebody might relate to me, or my past — I was a dancer,” she added. “I was in the streets. But then somebody could relate to another female artist that was a schoolgirl or something. Some female artists are like more tomboyish than others. And some female artists can relate to the girly type of person. And some females can relate to the pop your p**** type of female artist. So I feel like there should be variety.”

Cardi is using that diversity to her advantage by collaborating with a fellow female artist on her upcoming single. “WAP” — which stands for “Wet Ass P****” — will see The Bronx rapper team up with Megan Thee Stallion for her first new track in over a year. The music video is also expected to feature a host of females, including Ruby Rose, Mulatto, and Suki Hana. Cardi has also hinted that Kylie Jenner might pop up.

The 27-year-old artist has certainly made waves as a woman, having become the only female to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist at the 2019 ceremony, and her album, Invasion of Privacy, having been the first by a female artist to be nominated for Album of the Year in a decade and a half.

