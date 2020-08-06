Beyonce & Jay-Z Producer Detail Arrested On 15 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles music producer Detail, who is best known for his work on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Drunk In Love,” has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

The Grammy-winning producer was arrested by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday (August 5) and is reportedly facing 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault. It appears the investigation has been ongoing for some time. Reports are that detectives submitted the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for review back in January. Detail is being investigated for crimes stemming from 2010 to 2018.

In late July, charges were filed against the producer, and a felony arrest warrant was subsequently issued. “Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges,” said his attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein in a statement to the press. “I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

Detail whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher has been sued for sexual assault in the past and lost. In 2019, a model and singer alleged that Fisher abused and raped her, and the case went to the Superior Court, where the victim was awarded a settlement of $15 million. Other women who have worked with the producer have also filed lawsuits against him for similar crimes.

According to ABC News, Detectives assume there are other potential victims that have not come forward, and they are asking for the public’s help to identify them. They are currently accepting information via the Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273.

Detail copped a Grammy back in 2015 for co-writing “Drunk In Love” with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Over the course of his career, he has also worked with several popular artists, including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, Future, and more.