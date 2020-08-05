Takeoff Speak On Alleged Rape, Police Launched Investigation

In the aftermath of rape allegations against Migos member Takeoff, his attorney has come forward to deny all claims.

Earlier this morning, news broke that an unidentified woman, listed as Jane Doe, is suing the rapper, alleging that he raped her at a house party in Los Angeles back in June. The woman claims she was invited to the event by DJ Durel, and during the course of the party, Takeoff had made her feel uncomfortable as he kept staring at her all night long. Takeoff later approached the woman, but she turned him down. Later in the evening, the rapper witnessed the woman being friendly with DJ Durel, and an argument between both men ensued. Immediately following this, Takeoff made his way into a bedroom where the woman was hiding out. She claims he touched her inappropriately and ignored her pleas of resistance. He proceeded to strip her naked and rape her.

After the incident, she visited a hospital where the matter was passed along to authorities. She is accusing Takeoff of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, inflicting emotional distress, gender violence, and civil rights violations. She is also requesting monetary compensation in her lawsuit.

Takeoff has since refuted the woman’s clams. His attorney, Drew Findlay, issued a statement to TMZ regarding the severe allegations.

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence,” he said.

Findlay further added, “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has also confirmed that the rapper is being looked at for the assault. “Jane Doe’s” lawyer has, however, cited that he has “lost confidence” in the LAPD’s investigation. The reasons for this are unknown. We will keep you updated on any further developments in the story.