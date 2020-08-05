Nicki Minaj Speak On Her Admiration Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Drive To Finish College

Nicki Minaj opens up about her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion’s drive to get her college degree

Megan Thee Stallion is serving looks on the cover of Variety while Nicki Minaj praises her for being a great example to young women. Nicki Minaj is touting Thee Stallion for being a great example of beauty, baller, and brains. There are a lot of stereotypes and negative connotations associated with being a hip-hop artist. Many people assume that most rappers are uneducated or don’t care to succeed academically because it’s not always a prerequisite for their job.

However, there are actually quite a few highly qualified artists in the hip-hop industry who take pride in their achievements. In a recent interview with the magazine, as part of Megan Thee Stallion’s special feature, Nicki Minaj chimed in on how much she admires the ambitious “Savage” rapper. “One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” Nicki told the mag.

Megan is a student at Texas Southern University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Administration. She has been juggling school with her career for some time now. Last year December, she was late for the Billboard Women In Music Awards ceremony because she had a final that she forgot about. Megan managed to complete the exam while she was doing her glam and though she was late, she showed up and went straight to the stage to collect her Powerhouse Award.

“It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time,” Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer” co-star further explained. “Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Nicki Minaj gave Megan Thee Stallion her first big feature. The two rappers made history when they copped themselves an MTV Video Music Award for their song “Hot Girl Summer” with Ty Dolla $ign only two weeks after its release. The song also went from Gold to Platinum certification within four days, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Interestingly, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion also each earned their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 within two weeks of each other for separate collaboration tracks.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have forged a friendship with mutual respect and admiration, and they’re both great examples of hard work and excellence. We hope we will hear them collaborate on a track together again in the future.