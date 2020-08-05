Megan Thee Stallion Plots Black Lives Matter Single, Talks Beyonce & Debut Album

Megan Thee Stallion is coming back with full force.

Hip-hop’s most braggadocious hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, has graced the cover of Variety magazine’s 2020 Power of Young Hollywood, sharing her plans for the rest of 2020 and getting lauded by the generous queen, Nicki Minaj, for her scholarly ambitions. “Captain Hook” is back to her usual sassy, stunning self, rocking a blonde bob and studded nails for the magazine’s Young Hollywood Issue. The interview, which took place via telephone just nine days after her traumatic shooting incident, shows the “Savage” star in much better spirits, looking forward to full recovery and being able to finally share her anticipated LP with the world.

Meg the Stallion is enjoying a supernova success that many artists, much less young female rappers, rarely see. Already scoring her first Billboard #1 as well as a slew of successful collaborations with the industry’s finest, Meg’s unprecedented rise is matched only by her incredible resilience, which she touched on briefly in the editorial. “I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” Meg said. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

Ready to move forward and salvage her share of the “Hot Girl Summer,” Meg is set to release “WAP” alongside Cardi B this Friday, a joint track that’s already got fans hyped up from the cover art alone. That’s just one of the surprises up her sleeves, as after that, fans can expect a full-length EP exploring, among other themes, the Black Lives Matter movement. “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” Meg told the magazine. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

The Houston hottie also earned praise from her friend and previous collaborator, Young Money first lady, Nicki Minaj. “One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” Minaj began. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal-oriented, bettering ourselves, and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

While the interview was absent of any mention of Tory Lanez or her recent injuries, there’s always a troll lurking, looking to start trouble. One of them decided to try Meg, asking “How that foot lookin,” in the comments below her post of the magazine cover, but the Chief Hottie was ready with the clapback, “better b**** thanks for asking.” They were then quickly swarmed by the Hotties who’ve been working overtime to protect their leader from the mockery, vile jabs and vitriol that’s been meted out to Megan Thee Stallion, including pressing to have her alleged assailant Tory Lanez deported.