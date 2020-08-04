Meek Mill Says He’s Riding For His Baby Mama Milano Despite Breakup

Meek Mill has vowed to show up for his baby mamas, relationship or not.

Meek Mill is a father of three, with his youngest son having been born in May on the rapper’s birthday. The child’s mother is Milan Harris, who has been tied to the “Otherside of America” artist for at least the last year, though the pair kept their relationship and pregnancy under wraps for several months. While the commencement date of Meek and Milan’s romance remains unconfirmed, the end date seems to be last week. Meek announced to his fans on the ‘gram that he and the Milano Di Rouge designer had called it quits.

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” he wrote. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!” Meek claimed that he was making the announcement for the sake of clarity so that “social media wont think we moving wrong,” but Milan’s reaction has led fans to believe that she wasn’t happy with her baby daddy sharing their personal lives with the world. The 31-year-old took to IG herself to state where she feels attention should really be directed. She wrote, “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

It seems, though, that the dust has settled between the former lovers — at least on Meek’s side. The rapper was on Insta when he came across a meme about baby mamas. “Idk Why My Bm Arguing With N****s & Telling N****s Do You Know Who My Babyfather Is I Am Not Riding For You Sis,” the post read. Meek hopped into the comments to confirm that he will still be there for his baby mama by writing, “I’m riding for mines.”

Meek Mill is rumored to have a secret child on the way.