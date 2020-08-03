Tory Lanez Was Not Deported Despite Reports He Was Sent Back To Canada

Tory Lanez was not deported despite reports he was sent packing back to Canada.

Hip-hop fans and the Hotties have been urging US authorities to give Tory Lanez the boot over his still mysterious involvement in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting. Convinced the Canadian crooner is the culprit, a petition was started last week on Lanez’s 28th birthday to remove him from American soil for life. The Change.org request quickly surpassed its 25,000 signature target, and now it seems the campaign quietly exceeded everyone’s hopes, as rumors are swirling that Lanez has long since ‘left the building’ and is back in Brampton, Ontario.

According to an unverified report obtained by a source close to theJasmineBrand, rapper Tory Lanez has been deported back to Canada. Whether or not the rumor checks out, many will be glad to get rid of the rapper who, at one point in his career, appeared to be hot on the heels of Drake’s success. While the world waits for Megan or Lanez to confirm details of the ongoing investigation, many have drawn their own conclusions, and repercussions are already spinning.

Sources are now saying that Tory Lanez remains behind bars while police officers continued their investigation into his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The shooting incident took placed in Hollywood Hills last month.

Singer/ songwriter Kehlani has apparently cut Lanez off her album and the deluxe version of her single “Can I,” citing her close ties with the “Savage” emcee. Tweeting her full rationale, Kehlani said plainly, “I stand with women, believe women, & I love my friends. if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you for real you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea.”

Reality TV star Draya Michelle has been fired from her lucrative Fenty endorsement deal following her tone-deaf romanticizing of domestic violence in Meg and Lanez’s love life on the Weed and Wine podcast. Her former billionaire boss, Rihanna, is a domestic abuse survivor and did not take lightly to the remarks, removing all Draya’s promotional images from Fenty’s pages as well. She followed up with a crisp bouquet and signed a card for Meg containing a kind message from the entire Fenty family. “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! “Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.”

In addition to the Bajan Badgal, Megan Thee Stallion received gifts from Queen Bey, who had a similar token of flowers and well wishes hand delivered to her “Savage Remix” collaborator. Lizzo also sent some love in a giant plush puppy stuffed with all Megan’s favorite lollipops and Lucas candy. Megan’s tearful IG Live address of her attack, where she broke down at times but spoke strongly about bouncing back, has only bolstered support for her plight. Lanez, who’s been named as an instigator in previous legal woes, has remained mum on the matter since the story broke.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing story as detail comes in.