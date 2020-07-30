50 Cent Reveals New Deal With Netflix

50 Cent inked a new deal with Netflix.

50 Cent is a lot of things, but there’s no denying he is a force to be reckoned with as a businessman. The mogul always has his hands in multiple pursuits including several successful television shows beginning with the now-concluded Power. Taking to Instagram on Monday to announce his latest venture, Fifty posted a picture of the Netflix logo with a caption that suggested a deal between the two entertainment entities. “Coming soon!” he wrote. “I mean I’m coming wait a minute! You already know, #1 STARZ POWER, #1 ABC FORLIFE, now what you wan to Bet I do it again at Netflix.”

It’s unclear if the post is an announcement of his already existing programs becoming available on Netflix, or if Fif is planning something entirely new for the streaming service. Since Power has historically been contracted to Starz and his legal drama For Life is featured on ABC, it seems that a new project is likely for the Netflix partnership. In addition to the original Power, Fifty is also behind four Power spinoffs coming to Starz, beginning with Power Book II: Ghost which debuts this September. Power creator Courtney Kemp told EW, “We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows. So, there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don’t get their own spinoff, they will show up in places.”

In addition to his television projects, Fifty continues to represent successful liquor brands, produce music, and keep his eyes open for any and all new opportunities to increase his wealth. A deal with the most popular streaming service makes sense as the next logical step for the highly successful and controversial rapper who is now more of an empire than a rap artist. If he is indeed planning a brand-new show for the platform, it seems likely that we will see Fifty putting out yet another hit.