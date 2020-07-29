QC’s Pee Thomas Fined $11k For Posting “Altered” Texts Messages Disparaging Lira Galore

Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas took an L in court in his ongoing legal battle with his baby mama, Lira Galore.

It seems Christmas may have arrived a bit early for the model, entrepreneur, and influencer Lira Galore following her recent courthouse win against her baby father, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas. The Atlanta based label owner is usually one who has things under control, but Judge Belinda Edwards, who currently rules over the messy proceedings, wanted Thomas to feel the brunt of her power following his decision to post “altered” text messages, “disparaging photos” and “false comments” about his child’s mom.

Pierre’s move to post the sensitive content went directly against court orders prohibiting either party from discussing the case in the media. The cease and desist issued by the court was implemented after Thomas put Galore on blast last year. According to Thomas, Galore was indulging in heavy cocaine use while being pregnant. There were also talks of cheating and domestic abuse between the two, all of which resulted in the ending of the relationship before the birth of their daughter in April 2019.

According to Bossip, the punishment for his actions came in the form of a $1000 per violation, resulting in an $11,000 fine, plus $2500 for Galore’s lawyer fees. The total amount should be handed over to her by the end of the week. However, if the funds are not provided in time, the music executive could be looking at jail time or an additional fine.

Additionally, Thomas is now required to pay the Lira Mercer $3500 per month in child support after Judge Edwards declared him the legal father of their 1-year-old daughter. According to previous documents obtained by Bossip, Galore was previously requesting $100/month in grooming, $500/month for toys, $1,000/month for clothing, and $2,400/month for childcare, which totals $4,000/month in child support. The most recent family court ruling states that child support payments should begin next month as well as Thomas’ allowance to see his daughter in Texas.