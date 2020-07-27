NBA YoungBoy Says He Got New Music On The Way, NoCap Teases New Collab

NBA YoungBoy says he got new music on the way and NoCap also teases a new collaboration.

Youngboy Never Broke Again has awakened from his musical slumber and is gearing up to drop new music on his fans. The announcement of new music comes just over a week after the rapper’s new babe Jazlyn Mychelle, exercised her toe fetish while the two were at a studio. Its unclear the location of the studio that the image was captured. However, the pic was a welcoming one for fans who have been starved of his presence on social media. It was also a hint that the rapper was back to making music for some of his hungry fans, who have been graving more of his music ever since he dropped his 38 Baby 2 mixtape. While releasing the mixtape on April 24, 2020, he gave this shocking message; “After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation.”

Thankfully the 20-year-old rapper seems to be in a much better place following reports of him being overly stressed. The power of a great companion seems just the key for the Baton Rouge man, who decided to return to social media. He used the medium to determine just how crazy his fans were about his return to the game and releasing new music.

“Should I drop ??” he tweeted.

Should I drop ?? — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) July 26, 2020

At least 129,000 of the young spitter’s 2.5 million Twitter followers liked his tweet, while over 18,000 commented on the thread. While a ton of comments expressed their desire for him to release new music, a few persons were not feeling the return of one of the genre’s most-streamed acts.

While many have questioned his recent outputs, others have praised his talents and have even offered some sound advice to successfully navigate the music business, and all that comes with it.

“You got skills young man, and you can be anything that you want to be both on and off the court. Don’t get caught up in the madness out there and keep your eyes on the prize. Many distractions are out there and everyone is not your friend. Be well and stay focused on what matters,” wrote one concerned fan.

It is still not clear if the rapper is looking to drop a single or a full album. Nevertheless, it’s good to see that he is once again in a place of relative comfort.